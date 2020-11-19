'Heavy disaster averted': Truck with 80 gas canisters catches fire

A truck carrying gas balloons ignited this morning near Gush Etzion Junction. The fire broke out in the front of the gas truck.

Firefighters from the Judea Regional Station were called to put out the blaze, fearing the fire would spread and reach the gas cylinders that were on the truck.

In quick and determined action, the firefighters were able to isolate the fire, thus preventing it from spreading to the rear and the gas cylinders.

A statement from the Judea and Samaria District Fire and Rescue Spokesman said: "Firefighters from the Judea Regional Station are working to put out a fire that broke out in a truck carrying gas balloons at Gush Etzion Junction. The fire was in the front of the truck and firefighters were able to isolate the fire from the gas cylinders. There are no casualties in the incident."

Yehuda Regional Station Commander Tamir Erez said: "After investigation it became clear that a technical failure led to the outbreak of the fire. The truck was carrying about eighty gas tanks of various sizes. Firefighters responded to the incident quickly and professionally."