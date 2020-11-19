Canadian officials urge motorists not to let moose lick their cars

'Road salt is kind of like crack to moose': This friendly moose encounter was filmed in Kananaskis Country in Alberta, Canada.

Canadian officials remind motorists that road salt is not a normal part of a well-balanced moose diet. This, according to Auto Blog's Ronan Glon, who says that moose are addicted to licking road salt off of cars.

"'I hate to say it, but this road salt is kind of like crack [to moose],' explained Joe Urie, the owner of the Jasper Tour Company, in an interview with the CBC. Moose can lick the salt off of the tarmac, but they've learned that it's just as delicious - and probably more concentrated - if it comes off of a car's body panels, so they approach motorists.

"It's a problem that's becoming increasingly common as the moose population grows (it's inversely proportional to the wolf population, which is declining), and as moose become more and more comfortable around humans."

Alberta Parks says motorists should try to scare off moose by honking the horn, but should never attempt to push it away.

iStock Moose