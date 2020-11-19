Labor MK demands primaries for party leadership

MK Merav Michaeli in letter to Minister Amir Peretz: You and your partner are no longer part of the Labor Party.

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) on Wednesday sent a letter to the chairman of the Labor Party, Amir Peretz, in which she demanded that elections be held for the leadership of the party.

"You led the party to an unprecedented low and to a threat to its continued existence; you inflicted a fatal blow on its name; you created a rift between the Knesset members and the voters; you shamelessly lied to the voters, you led the party to be a partner in a coalition of a defendant, and in the worst and most failed government in the history of the State of Israel," Michaeli wrote to Peretz.

"You and your partner (Minister Itzik Shmuli) are no longer part of the Labor Party. You worked hard to show how much you are part of the Blue and White Party: you attended their faction meetings, you spoke in praise of their leaders. It is your right, of course, is to move to another party. The Labor Party needs new forces, leadership and new leaders, who are not interested in assimilating it within another party but in renewing it and marching it and the State of Israel forward," she added.

Michaeli demands, in accordance with the party's constitution, "to hold primary elections for the party chairmanship immediately and without any delay by all the voters in the party."

While the Labor Party joined the unity government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Michaeli made it known that she was opposed to the move and has served as an “opposition within the coalition”.