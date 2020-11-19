Bahrain's FM: Biden must consult us before new Iran deal

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister says he expects Biden administration to consult Gulf states before entering new nuclear deal with Iran.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, who visited Israel on Wednesday, told Axios’ Barak Ravid in an exclusive interview that he expects the incoming Biden administration to consult Bahrain and other Gulf countries before moving toward a new nuclear deal with Iran.

“The situation in the Middle East has changed in the last four years and the dynamics have changed," Zayani said. “We are sure that the interest of the US is to have a secure and stable region for all, and we hope Iran becomes a responsible regional citizen."

He stressed that any new agreement with Iran needs to deal not only with Iran’s nuclear program but also with its regional behavior and its ballistic missile program.

“We need to be consulted if the US pursues such an agreement with Iran," Zayani told Ravid, referring to America's partners in the region.

He added that said Bahrain is in consultations with Israel and with its Gulf partners about what’s next on Iran.

President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement in May of 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran which, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the deal.

Biden has indicated he would return to the nuclear deal with Iran, and a close aide to him said last week that rejoining the Iran nuclear deal was “high on the agenda” of the President-elect.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would fully implement the 2015 nuclear deal if Biden lifts the sanctions on Tehran.