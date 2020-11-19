New coronavirus czar sets conditions for lockdown

Prof. Nachman Ash supports a lockdown as soon as the daily number of cases reaches 2,000 and its removal when it is at 500.

Senior officials in the Ministry of Health say that the new coronavirus project manager, Prof. Nachman Ash, is outlining conditions for declaring and ending a lockdown, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the officials, Prof. Ash will seek to announce a lockdown when the levels of infection reach 2,000 cases per day and will announce the lifting of a lockdown when there are about 500 cases per day.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is following with concern the increasing number of cases. If the trend continues in the coming days, the return of fifth and sixth graders to school will be reconsidered.

On Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Health reported 819 new cases in the last day. The results of 56,619 tests were obtained.

Since the start of the pandemic, 325,974 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the State of Israel. Among those infected, 2,738 people have died so far.

The number of active patients stands at 8,343. The condition of 308 patients is serious and 125 are connected to respirators.