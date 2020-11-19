US sanctions Iranian charity over human rights violations

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that undoing the actions of the Trump administration against Iran would be foolish and dangerous.

The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous, The Associated Press reports.

The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State departments target a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations.

Meanwhile, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration’s moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

Wednesday’s sanctions target Iran’s Mostazafan Foundation and roughly 160 of its subsidiaries, which are alleged to provide material support to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for malign activities, including the suppression of dissent.

Also targeted was Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, who it said “played a central role in the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses against Iranian citizens”, according to AP.

The Trump administration has regularly enforced sanctions on Iran since 2018, when it withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but has ramped up the sanctions in recent weeks, when its efforts to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran did not succeed.

President-elect Joe Biden has indicated he would return to the nuclear deal with Iran, and a close aide to him said last week that rejoining the Iran nuclear deal was “high on the agenda” of Biden.

In an apparent nod to Biden’s plans, Pompeo said on Wednesday that the sanctions imposed against Iran had been “extraordinarily effective” in reducing the threat from the country. He said they had slashed Iran’s revenue by hundreds of billions of dollars since the pullout in 2018.

“Throughout the coming weeks and months, we will impose new sanctions on Iran, including using our nuclear, counterterrorism, and human rights authorities, each reflecting the wide range of malign behavior that continues to emanate from the Iranian regime,” he said in a statement. “These sanctions are a critical tool of national security to preserve the safety of the region and to protect American lives.”