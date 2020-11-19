Watch: Protest leader compares Netanyahu to Hitler

Sadi Ben Sheetrit, one of the leaders of the protests outside PM's residence, documented comparing Netanyahu to Nazi leader.

Sadi Ben Sheetrit, one of the leaders of the "Crime Minister" protest movement which demonstrates against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday evening compared Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Footage posted to Twitter shows Ben Sheetrit during a protest against Netanyahu as he says, "There is no forgiveness for the corrupt, there is no forgiveness for the destruction and for abuse of us citizens.”

He later turned directly to Netanyahu and said, "In the 1930s there was an enemy to the Jews, he was in Germany - and he behaved just like you. Incited and destroyed."

Sadi Ben Sheetrit and the Crime Minster movement have not yet commented on the incident.

Responding to the incident, MK Miki Zohar (Likud) said on Wednesday evening, “Sadi Ben Sheetrit also came to demonstrate near my house and used ugly expressions towards me, including slandering me. I sued him over that and the matter will be clarified soon. His ugly statements against the Prime Minister while comparing him to 'Hitler' cross a red line. This is a serious incitement that is punishable by imprisonment."

"I expect the police to investigate this serious incident," Zohar added.