Israeli victory in UN as ‘sustainable entrepreneurship’ resolution passes

An Israeli-led resolution, “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development,” was passed by an overwhelming majority of 144 nations by the United Nations Second Committee on Wednesday, despite 26 member states, including Iran and Syria, opposing the motion.

“Today's resolution is a great victory for Israel and for all countries that care about the future,” Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said in the committee.

“It addresses the steps we need to take so that every country can enjoy the benefits of innovation and build a sustainable and inclusive economy. And despite attempts to sabotage it, it was adopted with an overwhelming majority,” he added.

“Unfortunately, there are some in this body, who despite recognizing the value of innovation, decided to vote against it,” Erdan continued. “Their ‘no’ vote was driven not by reason or logic but by antisemitism and intolerance. These member states should be ashamed. Instead of advancing a more sustainable future, they cling to racism and bigotry. We should all feel outraged.”

Erdan’s comments referred to the decision of some Arab countries, whose entrepreneurs are among the most adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to vote against the resolution because of political biases.

The resolution supports the UN's Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and focuses on actions needed for the post-COVID-19 recovery.

With 1.5 billion workers in the informal economy severely affected, and youth unemployment soaring to 67.6 million, the resolution calls for efforts to help entrepreneurs and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. It emphasizes the need to support those most affected, such as women, incentivizes environmentally and socially sustainable solutions to today's unique challenges, invests in education and skills development and encourages innovating thinking.