First space hotel expected to be operational in 2025

The Gateway Foundation is designing the world's first space hotel, to be known as the Von Braun Space Station, Israel Hayom reported, citing the dezeen website.

The namesake of the hotel is Werner Von Braun, the engineer who worked on rocket technology for the Nazis and later became a pioneer of space technology in the United States.

The station is to consist of a 190-meter-diameter rotating wheel, around which there are to be 24 modules with sleeping accommodation and other support functions.

In total the Gateway Foundation expect the population of the station to be around 400.

The hotel is expected to become operational in 2025.