MoveOn.org spokeswoman on shortlist for Biden White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre named as leading candidate to serve as press secretary for a Biden White House.

Karine Jean-Pierre is one of former Vice President Joe Biden's top candidates to become White House Press Secretary should he become president, according to NBC News White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett.

Jean-Pierre is a senior advisor and national spokeswoman for the left-wing MoveOn.org organization and a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

She has served as chief of staff for Kamala Harris since August 2020.

If she is selected, Jean-Pierre would be the first Black woman as well as the first open lesbian to be White House Press Secretary.