Tzalash: Keeping IDF soldiers connected to Torah

"We see the spark and joy in the eyes of our soldiers and it gives us the strength to carry on," says David from the Tzalash organization.

The Tzalash (Army in the Service of G-d) organization looks back at its activities over the past month, in which, among other things, the organization funded Torah study and light refreshments for soldiers.

One of Tzalash's projects is called "Kiddusha Rabak" in the framework of which the organization has encouraged the establishment of groups of soldiers who meet every Shabbat and study Torah in a group during kiddushim, Shabbat celebrations and Melavei Malka (post-Shabbat gatherings).

In an effort to make it easier for soldiers to obtain holy books, the organization, in cooperation with soldiers' parents, opened 45 distribution centers for Gemara and other booklets.

A spokesperson for Tzalash said: "With G-d’s help, we are working together with the Chief Rabbinate of the IDF to look after soldiers on their bases 24/7”.

David Haim Ya’ish, Chief Project Coordinator of Tzalash, told Arutz Sheva: “We see the spark and joy in the eyes of our soldiers and it gives us the strength to carry on working to establish new projects and initiatives, that will provide our soldiers, throughout the period of their military service, with the sweet taste of Torah study, which they enjoyed in the pre-army academies prior to their enlisting.”