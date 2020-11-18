A hater running for the Senate in Georgia

The list of Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock’s hate-filled comments continues to grow.

This afternoon, The Washington Free Beacon reported that in 2011, Warnock preached that Americans cannot serve God while also serving in the U.S. military.

“America, nobody can serve God and the military,” Warnock said in the sermon delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where he serves as senior pastor. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and mammon at the same time.” “America choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day!” he added.

For those keeping score:

He’s also an Anti-Semite. Just ask former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikand and listen to what he says about Chuck Schumer at the end of the video:

In the wake of the violence this past weekend directed at President Trump’s supporters, Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff’s comments to “heal our nation’s soul” look even more out of touch from a candidate who has previously said, “We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beaten. You’re going to get beaten so bad that you can never run or show your face again in public.”

Rafael Warnock only serves to increase the divide in an America that is already too polarized.

And while California liberals descend on Georgia to support far-left radicals like Warnock and Ossoff, Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will always defend patriotic American values.

