DM: Coordination with PA will resume

PA announces to COGAT it is interested in renewing coordination that was halted several months ago.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz announced Wednesday that security coordination with the PA would resume shortly.

"Pleased that weeks of efforts have borne fruit & that security cooperation with the PA will resume after a 6-month standstill. Coordination is a shared interest, beneficial to the security of Israel's citizens, & critical to the welfare and economic wellbeing of the Palestinians."

"Over the coming days, we will get working procedures in place to support the resumption of coordination.

I, once again, call upon the Palestinian leadership to get back to the negotiating table, which is both a primary Israeli security interest and the most promising route to a more stable and prosperous future for our region."