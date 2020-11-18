'A new era of friendship and cooperation'

With the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, President Rivlin held a working meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, who is making his first visit to Israel. The meeting took place today, Saturday 7 November / 20 Cheshvan. The minister signed the Beit HaNasi visitors’ book and then made statements to the media along with the president. The two are now holding a diplomatic meeting.

The president said that today was a truly historic day, adding, “Shalom Aleichem, Salam Aleykum. Welcome to Israel, welcome to Jerusalem. I am so very proud, honored, and yes even excited, that our two nations have shown the world, that this is also a time for peace. The whole world should come and see the flags of Israel and Bahrain, flying together today – here at Beit HaNasi and in the streets of Jerusalem. This is a new era of friendship, of cooperation, of partnership. And I welcome you to Jerusalem, in this spirit, as a friend. I hope that we will soon see the end of Corona, and we will be able to welcome more tourists, and among them, many people from Bahrain.“

“We have a lot we can do together, for the future of all peoples. And when I say, that we want a better future, for all peoples, I also include of course, our neighbors the Palestinians. The new friendship, between Israel and Bahrain, and others in our region, makes clear, that peace is possible, and that the world will not wait. So, I make clear to the Palestinian people that Israel wants to live in peace in this region. Jews and Muslims, the children of Abraham, Israelis and Palestinians are not doomed to live together, we are destined to live together. It is time to build trust and to make peace,” he added. At the end of his remarks, the president extended an invitation to HM The King of Bahrain to visit Jerusalem.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain thanked the president for his warm words of welcome, saying he sees they come from the heart, and said that the Bahraini people seek exactly the same things – peace, tolerance, co-existence, even when there are disagreements. “These are values that King Hamed is working on spreading around the region. We are confident that we can succeed. The path of peace is not easy. As partners, we can overcome them and show the fruits of peace among nations. I will convey your kind invitation to the King and your best regards,” he said.

The president presented the foreign minister with the Quran, in his father Prof. Yosef Yoel Rivlin’s translation into Hebrew, and the foreign minister thanked him, saying, “This is a gift I will treasure all my life.”

During the meeting, a member of the foreign minister’s entourage – Jewish former Ambassador of Bahrain to the United States Houda Ezra Ebrahim Nonoo – invited the president to come to Bahrain for Purim and to open the new synagogue built by the Jewish community. She spoke of the small Jewish community in the country and thanked the president for his historic welcome.