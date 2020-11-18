'Israel and Bahrain have shared interests'

Netanyahu, Pompeo and Bahrain FM make statements ahead of a meeting in Jerusalem between the officials.

Netanyahu, Pompeo and Bahrain Foreign Minister A-Ziani delivered remarks ahead of a meeting between the 3 officials.

Netanyahu said, “A month ago, we made history and signed the Abraham Agreements. I want to thank the US administration, which worked hard to bring these agreements."

“Today we are making history. This is the first official visit of a Bahraini minister to Israel. The peace between Israel and Bahrain is built on mutual respect and shared interests.”

Pompeo noted it “It has been 2 months since the 3 countries joined together for the signing of the Abraham Accords."

“We hope there will be many more [agreements between Arab countries and Israel] to follow.”

Pompeo noted “These agreements tell malign actors like Iran that their influence in the region is waning.”