Former Dem: AOC wants to rule - that's why I left the party

The Officer Tatum posted a video of former Dem congressman from NJ Jeff Van Drew who put Democrats on blast for behaving 'un-American.'

Tags: 2020 USA Elections Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Joe Biden
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

