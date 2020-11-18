House of terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon rebuilt

The house of the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon is currently being rebuilt, according to publications on the social networks of the village of Rujeib where he lives.

In light of the rebuilding efforts, yesterday (Tuesday) Adv. Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal organization, on behalf of Rabbi Ohayon's family, demanded the demolition of the house and the arrest of all the activists and partners involved in the rebuilding of the house after it was destroyed by the IDF.

A letter sent to the Commander of the IDF Central Command, Tamir Yadai, Bleicher states that "On August 26, 20, the holy Rabbi Shai Ohayon was killed in Blood Cold in the city of Petah Tikva, by a terrorist. On November 2, 2012, the IDF demolished the terrorist's house in order to deter and prevent terrorist activity. Today, the media reported on the reconstruction of the terrorist's house by Islamic activists. The construction of a new and magnificent house for the terrorist by those who support his actions is encouragement and support for terrorism, and those who engage in it must be stopped."

"These things are true in any organizational effort for the sake of a terrorist and his family due to the terrorist's actions, all the moreso when the construction of the terrorist's house is done in the area of ​​the house that was destroyed by IDF forces. Building a home for the terrorist and his family constitutes mega-explicit support for terrorism and encouragement to carry out these acts," he added.

Later in the letter, Bleicher demanded that the Commander of the Central Command take action against the people involved in the reconstruction. "Action must be taken against the financiers and workers involved in the construction as 'terrorist operatives' and also against the construction as a terrorist activity. All the above-mentioned terrorist infrastructure must be stopped, seized, and destroyed immediately," he wrote.

Finally, Adv. Bleicher warned of the important need for an IDF response against support for terrorism. "We warn that avoidance and cessation in the face of terrorist support could bring us tenfold disgrace and severe attacks."