'Israel had no vaccine strategy and will see shortages as a result'

Meirav Arlosoroff, senior columnist at The Marker, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the success of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines and what their development means for Israel.

Arlosoroff said that Israel would not have enough vaccines available early on due to the government's failure to secure deals with more companies.

"The big problem is the lack of strategy. We didn't have any strategy, and as a result, we had only two agreements up until a few days ago, one with Moderna, and one with a very small company, from which we only got options for two million people to be vaccinated. Now we have Pfizer as well, that was added last week only after a lot of pressure from the public and the prime minister, which is supposed to give us four million more. But we are not the first in line. We are probably one of the last in line. So we will not receive Pfizer's vaccine soon. It's the same with Moderna. Although we had an agreement with them in May, which was quite early, Moderna also does not seem to comply itself to give us the vaccine first," she said.

"We should have had more options. Up until a week ago we had only two options: now we have three. The two options would cover two million people, now we're supposed to have for six million people. Other countries, far bigger than Israel. got many more options. Canada, for instance, got options from six different companies and covered itself for ten times the number of its civilians. Maybe Canada got it too much, but covering for only two million is probably two low, and for only two companies. Now we have three options. That is too low. You cannot be sure which company will succeed. Pfizer, which is supposed to bring us the biggest amount of vaccines, as I said, we are not first in line, and it also has a lot of logistical obstacles. I'm not sure it's feasible.

"We don't have enough options. That's the main problem," Arlosoroff declared.

"The big problem we're gonna face is not having enough vaccines, at least in the early stages, the early months of 2021. That will be the main problem. I think there will be over-demand for the vaccine, because we will probably only have a few hundred thousand vaccines coming in in the first months of next year. People will probably jump at the opportunity. What I fear is that there will be a lot of pressure. People will try to get in line even though they shouldn't be the first in line," she said.