'Let's be true to facts', COVID-19, on average, 'affects person 80 years or older'

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says last year, between 900 to 1,200 people died of the flu in Australia, yet we did not lockdown the country.

"I am so furious over this whole thing about the COVID," Hanson told Sky News host Paul Murray.

“We had between 900 and 1,200 that died because of the flu, did we lock the country down? No we didn’t.

“COVID affects on average, the person who is 80 years or older.”

“Let’s be true to the facts. It has an impact on people who have respiratory issues, old age, and other problems."