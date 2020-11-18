Poll: Most Republicans believe election was stolen from Trump

Most Republicans believe election was stolen from Trump, as Americans increasingly distrustful of election process.

A majority of Republicans believe this month’s presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump, with fewer than a one-third saying that former Vice President Joe Biden rightfully won, a new poll shows.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday, nearly two-thirds (73%) of Republicans say that Biden has won the election, with just 5% saying that Trump has won reelection.

But more than half of Republicans (52%) say that Trump “rightfully won” the election, compared to just 29% of Republicans who said that Biden is the legitimate winner.

More than two-thirds (68%) of Republicans say the vote count was “rigged” in Biden’s favor, compared to just 16% of Democrats and one-third of independents who also felt the election results were “rigged”.

A growing number of Americans are suspicious of the election process, the poll found, with just 55% of Americans saying the election was “legitimate and accurate”. Four years ago, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 62% of Americans said the election was “legitimate and accurate”.

By comparison, 28% of respondents said this year’s election was “the result of illegal voting or election rigging”. Just 16% of respondents in 2016 said that about that year’s presidential election.

The poll surveyed 1,346 respondents online from November 13th to the 17th.