Did MKs intentionally send blessings to 'Messianic' Chabad gathering?

Two parallel events were held by Chabad hassidim. Blessings by senior MKs were featured at the event of the 'Messianic' branch.

A number of Knesset members recorded video greetings in honor of Chabad (Lubavitch) Shluchim (emissaries). The videos were compiled into a video which was featured as part of the event held by the “Messianic” branch of Chabad-Lubavitch. The event took place parallel to the annual 'Kinus' grand event of the official international Chabad headquarters.

This year’s Shluchim Conference was held entirely online, via Zoom, uniting the almost 5,000 emissaries around the world.

The parallel gathering always holds its own event around the same time each year, apparently leading to the error. According to the MKs the request was made under the heading, “Production of the Global 'Kinus' Gathering of Emissaries”.

All the same, it is clear from the words of greeting spoken by the various Knesset members that their intention was to address the main gathering and not that of the parallel group – such as their reference to the traditional photograph taken of the thousands of emissaries outside 770, Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights.

Video clips taken from the parallel event make no attempt to conceal the nature of their beliefs, with their slogans, “The Rebbe is the Melech Hamoshiach,” (the King Messiah) and “Long live our master, the Melech Hamoshiach,” in prominent display.

The messages from Knesset members were broadcast to this event, including those from MK Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Education Minister Yoav Galant, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Opposition head MK Yair Lapid, MK Amir Peretz, and deputy Education Minister Meir Porush.