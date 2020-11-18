Just the News Election Special with Real Americas Voice Network
County that fails to canvass within 14 days after election must yield documentation to Secretary of State and Board of State Canvassers.
Michigan
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaJust the News Election Special with Real Americas Voice Network
Just the News Election Special with Real Americas Voice Network
County that fails to canvass within 14 days after election must yield documentation to Secretary of State and Board of State Canvassers.
Michigan
iStock
top