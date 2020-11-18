Watch: IDF exposes explosives on the border with Syria

IDF forces operate on Syrian border in southern Golan Heights, after bombs found in Israeli territory.

Scene of the bomb-clearing operation on the Syrian border

The IDF released footage Wednesday morning of its operation near the Syrian border in the southern Golan Heights Tuesday to clear explosive devices placed in Israeli territory.

In a statement released by the IDF Wednesday, the Israeli military blamed Iran for the placement of the improvised explosive devices inside Israeli territory.

"Israel and Iran don't share a border. In fact, Tehran is 1,000 miles from Jerusalem. So why did an Iranian-led Syrian squad plant this IED on the Israel-Syria border? Because Iran's terror knows no border. Luckily, we're here to stop them."

After the discovery, a team of IDF sappers were called in to neutralize the explosive device.

Three months ago, IDF forces foiled an attempt to place a bomb in the same area.

“The IDF holds the Syrian regime accountable for every action taken in its territory, and we will not accept any infringement on Israeli sovereignty,” the IDF said in a statement.

The improvised explosive devices (IED) IDF

The location of the exposed IEDs IDF

The location of the IEDs compared to the area where IDF troops thwarted an attempt to place improvised explosive devices three months ago IDF





Loading....



