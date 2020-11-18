FDA approves rapid home COVID-19 test

Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for coronavirus test which provides results within 30 minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday night issued an emergency use authorization for the first self-administered rapid coronavirus test, AFP reports.

The approval is for a testing kit for people age 14 and older whom a doctor suspects to have COVID-19. The test, which is by prescription only, delivers results in 30 minutes.

The authorization is for an at-home nasal sample kit developed by Lucira Health. Users collect a sample with the included nasal swab, then put the sample in a small vial, which is inserted into a small device that tests the sample. A light-up display on the device shows a user's result in 30 minutes or less.

"We continue to demonstrate unprecedented speed in response to COVID-19," tweeted FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

"FDA authorized the first #COVID19 test that's fully self-administered & provides results at home. It's an important advancement, underscoring our commitment to expanding test access," he added.

The FDA had previously approved at-home COVID-19 tests, giving the green light in late April and early May to two nasal sample collection kits and one saliva sample collection kit. However, samples from those kits had to be sent to a lab for processing, whereas the Lucira test provides results on the spot.