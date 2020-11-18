Hamas and Islamic Jihad livid after PA resumes coordination with Israel

Hamas and Islamic Jihad blast the announcement on the resumption of coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations on Tuesday evening blasted the announcement on the resumption of coordination between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

An Islamic Jihad spokesman said the announcement was a "violation of the decisions made at the gathering of the leaders of the Palestinian organizations," adding that it poses a "fundamental difficulty in the face of Palestinian internal reconciliation."

Hamas condemned the decision and said, "The PA provides an excuse to the normalization camp with Israel. We call on the PA to take back the decision and not to bet on Biden and others."

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Palestinian Authority announced that it was renewing ties with Israel, restoring them to the level they were until last May.

The announcement was made by senior PA official Hussein al-Sheikh and followed statements in writing and orally from Israel stating that it is bound by the agreements.

In May, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas declared an end to the agreements and understandings signed with Israel and the United States in response to Israel’s plans to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Tuesday’s announcement means the resumption of security coordination between Israel and the PA, as well as the resumption of the transfer of tax money collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

