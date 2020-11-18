Michigan county deadlocked in vote to certify election results

Board of Canvassers in Wayne County, which includes Detroit, deadlocks in 2-2 tie vote in the effort to certify the election results.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan on Tuesday deadlocked in a 2-2 tie vote split along party lines in the effort to certify the election results, local media reported.

Wayne County is the most populous county in Michigan and includes the city of Detroit.

The vote was split with two Republican members voting not to certify the results and two Democrats voting to certify them, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Earlier, a lawsuit by Republican challengers alleging fraud at the TCF Center in Detroit where the count was held was rejected by the Michigan Court of Appeals, leading to the certification meeting.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a statement on the deadlock, saying it is not a reflection on the election results being fraudulent and noting that it is common for some precincts in Michigan and across the country to be "out of balance by a small number of votes" especially in cases when the turnout is high.

"Michigan's Bureau of Elections stands ready to fulfill its duty to complete the canvas for Wayne County, address any clerical errors and improve the quality of the canvass overall. Importantly, this is not an indication that any votes were improperly cast or tabulated," she added.

The chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, Laura Cox, said in a statement, “I am proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results. This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities.”