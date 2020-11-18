Making the most out of the pandemic

Aki Avni talks about finding inspiration during a pandemic, the craft of acting and expressing your political views in Israel.

Coronavirus, it seems, is wreaking havoc throughout Israel, as we’re in the midst of a semi-lockdown, and the worst is yet to come. The theaters have been closed since winter, the movie industry is on hold, and thousands of artists, actors, producers and others from the entertainment industry, find themselves at a crossroads.

Some choose to take the stimulus checks the government is sending, and keep their heads down. Others take another approach.

If you grew up in Israel, there’s no way you haven’t heard of Aki Avni. Aki is one of the busiest, most talented actors in Israel. There isn’t an angle of Israeli culture where he didn’t leave his mark – theater, TV host, cinema, TV shows and even Hollywood – Avni’s career is simply breathtaking.

2NJB is happy to have Aki Avni on the show today, to talk about finding inspiration during pandemic times, the craft of acting, expressing your political views in Israel, and much more.