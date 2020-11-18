Dershowitz warns: Candidate's anti-Israel views could cost Democrats the Senate

Professor Alan Dershowitz has penned an op-ed in Newsweek warning that the anti-Israel views of Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock could cost Democrats in the upcoming Georgia runoffs for US Senate.

Footage has emerged of Warnock expressing radical anti-Israel views, including accusing Israel of “shooting innocent Palestinians”.

“I would rather see a Warnock victory that could create a 50-50 tie in the Senate capable of being broken by future vice president Kamala Harris. But as a strong supporter of Israel, I am deeply concerned about the fact that Reverend Warnock signed a statement in 2019 and gave a sermon in 2018 that demonstrated strong antagonism to the nation state of the Jewish people,” wrote Dershowitz.

He added that he would be willing to change his mind about Warnock “but only if he changes his mind about Israel.”