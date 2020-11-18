Trump fires top cybersecurity official

Trump says he has dismissed Chris Krebs as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night that he has dismissed Chris Krebs as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency," Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a later tweet he added, “The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful!”

Krebs has served as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at the Department of Homeland Security since its establishment in 2018. He previously helmed CISA’s predecessor agency, the National Protection and Programs Directorate.

Trump’s announcement comes days after CISA and other groups rejected claims of voter fraud in the November 3 election, saying in a statement “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” said the statement.

The Hill reported late last week that Krebs expected to be fired by the White House after attracting attention for his efforts to debunk conspiracies about voter fraud and the security of the election.

Krebs’s dismissal follows the recent firing of US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Some reports say Trump has also been considering letting go of CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray.