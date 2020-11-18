Oldest Republican Senator tests positive for COVID-19

87-year-old Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus and is feeling good.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the oldest Republican currently serving in the Senate, announced on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll be following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look forward to resuming my normal schedule soon," the 87-year-old Grassley wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, a statement from Grassley’s office said he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will immediately quarantine.

"I learned today that I've been exposed to the coronavirus," he said in a statement on Tuesday morning. "I will follow my doctors' orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I'm feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it's important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy."

CNN noted that Grassley is the second GOP senator in under a week to announce that he's isolating after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Saturday that he was isolating as well after coming into "contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID."

Grassley was seen at the Capitol speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, according to CNN.