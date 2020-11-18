One child dead in rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone

Five rockets strike Iraq’s capital Baghdad, with four of them landing inside Green Zone where US embassy is located.

Five rockets struck Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Tuesday, with four of them landing inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraq’s military said, according to The Associated Press.

The rockets killed a child and wounded at least five people, according to the statement.

Two Iraqi security officials said one of the rockets that hit the Green Zone struck close to Iraq’s National Security Service, just 600 meters from the US Embassy. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the C-RAM air defense system installed by the US earlier this year, they said.

Officials said two Iraqi security forces personnel were also wounded inside the Green Zone. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The heavily fortified Green Zone has come under repeated rocket attacks in recent months. In late January, three out of five rockets that were fired directly hit the US embassy. At least one person was wounded.

While most of the attacks have occurred under cover of darkness, a rare daytime rocket attack hit the Green Zone in July as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met top Iraqi officials.