Halakhic question: Should Biden's grandson be 'redeemed'?

Rabbis debate Jewish law question: Biden's grandson was born to a Jewish mother of a Cohen family, does he need a 'Pidyon Haben' ceremony?

Behadrei Haredim reports on an interesting question was put on the table of the halakhic greats of the generation: Should a redemption of the firstborn son Pidyon Haben be performed for the Jewish grandson of Joe Biden?

Strange as it may sound, Biden has a Jewish son-in-law, who is a Torah and mitzvot observer.

Behadrei Haredim has learned that the father-in-law is linked to Rebbe Makalov, one of the greatest rebbes in the United States.

In 2020, a son was born to the couple, who according to halakha is a Jew, because they follow the mother's lineage. This raised an halakhic question for the father of the son's mother, should he perform a Pidyon Haben for his grandson, the Jewish child.

Behadrei Haredim has learned that the interesting question has been sent these days to the great arbitrators, who will have to expand the discussion on some complex issues related to this question.