Dear Abba: Six Months Later in Hanover Watch the emotional segment of Kinus Hashluchim in memory of Rabbi Benny Wolff who passed away from Covid-19 Arutz Sheva ,

Courtesy Benn Wolf and family In an emotional segment of the Kinus Hashluchim Grand Event, the family and colleagues of Rabbi Benny Wolff who passed away from Covid-19, promised him that they would continue and expand his work in Hanover, Germany, beginning with the purchase of a permanent Chabad House for the city.



