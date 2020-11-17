What does Giuliani want for leading Trump's legal team?

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani denies report he wants $20,000 a day from Trump campaign.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is seeking $20,000 a day to lead US President Donald Trump's legal challenges against the results of this month's presidential election, according to a report by the New York Times.

Multiple sources told the Times about Giuliani's request. However, Giuliani has denied the report.

“I never asked for $20,000,” the former mayor told the Times. “The arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end.”

The Trump campaign has refused to concede the election and has filed lawsuits in several swing states where Trump narrowly lost to Joe Biden alleging wide-scale voter fraud.

On Sunday, Giuliani said in his podcast that there are "thousands of pieces of hard evidence of fraud" that took place during the election.

The problem, he said, is that the mainstream media "just don't publish it."

"They have an iron curtain. If you show them an affidavit signed by someone that says they observed fraud, [the media] doesn't put it on" the air," he added.

He said that some of the suppression of information in the media was due to "ideology," while some was due to threats.

"This is McCarthyism on steroids."