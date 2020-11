'Israel renewed commitment to past agreements that did not contribute to its security is a concept whose time has passed.'

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi commented on the announcement regarding Israel's recognition of past agreements and a return to security coordination.

He said, "The return of security coordination is a welcome thing, as is the dialogue between Israel and the PA.

"At the same time, Israel's commitment to the past agreements of the 1990s is a concept whose time has passed.

"Israel must work to bring the 'Deal of the Century' to fruition, and not go back to past failures."