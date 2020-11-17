Poll: Likud - 29 seats, Yamina - 22

Channel 13 News poll shows about 1/4 of Israelis say they won't agree to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Channel 13 News poll by Prof. Camille Fox published tonight shows that 27% of the public will not agree to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when the vaccine arrives in Israel.

25 percent answered the question of whether they would agree to be vaccinated with the answer "maybe yes", 23 percent answered "definitely yes" and 18 percent answered "almost certainly yes".

The survey also examined whether the Israeli public is interested in continuing the term of the rotating government and transferring the premiership to Gantz in a year or in the run-up to the elections.

50 percent answered that they are interested in elections, 35 percent answered they are interested in continuing the government term and the rest answered they "don't know".

The poll counting Knesset seats shows that if elections had been held today, the Likud would have won 29 seats, Yamina 22 seats, while Yesh Atid-Telem would have won 20 seats.

The Joint Arab List weakened to 11 seats and Blue and White to 10 seats. Shas would have won 8 seats, Meretz and Yisrael Beyteinu 7 seats each and United Torah Judaism 6 seats.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz and the Jewish Home would not have passed the electoral threshold.