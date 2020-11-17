'Can enough evidence be unearthed to stop this election from being hijacked?'

Blaze TV: "Votes lack signatures and postmarks. Witnesses claim envelopes were backdated. All the while, the corrupt Democratic machine that has delivered illegal votes is attempting to hide the truth.

"Even so, the media preens and drools over Joe Biden, proclaiming him the next president.

"There's only one problem: Donald Trump is still the one and only constitutional president of the United States.

"Can enough evidence be unearthed to stop this election from being hijacked?

"Mark Levin exposes the Left's relentless election hypocrisy as their media juggernaut pumps up their propaganda machine, and the Trump campaign fights for a fair recount to preserve the integrity of the voting process and win the election honestly."