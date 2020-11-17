Sa-Nur group leaves site at request of MK Zohar

The Sa Nur community group is currently descending from the site of Sa Nur in northern Samaria. The members of the core group are leaving the place by agreement, after accepting the request by Knesset Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar.

Zohar informed Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan that he would work for the return to the settlement and that he would also raise the issue of establishing the Sa-Nur community again in a meeting with the Prime Minister soon.

The members of the core group accepted Zohar's request and are currently boarding buses that were brought to evacuate them. Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan promised he would continue to work until the settlement is re-established. "There's nothing more just than the group's demand. I thank MK Zohar, who together with other members of the Likud took it upon themselves to work together to re-establish the settlement in this amazing place. I strengthen the members of the nucleus to continue the demand, we will continue to follow the progress of their demand until a full return to northern Samaria and the resumption of Jewish settlement there."

Earlier, Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan, together with members of the Likud faction, including coalition leader MK Miki Zohar, MK Katie Sheetrit, MK Etty Atia and MK Amit Halevi came to the regenerating Sa-Nur community.

Council Chairman Yossi Dagan and the MKs strengthened the new nucleus group that settled there tonight and called on the prime minister to approve the nucleus members resuming Jewish settlement there.

The members of the young nucleus group arrived at the settlement during the night, around 100 people – men, women, and children – accompanied by MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) and announced their intention to renew the Jewish community there. They spent the night at the site, and began to make it suitable for habitation. The new core community consisted of around 20 families, along with young couples, graduates of elite army units, educators, students, and other professionals.

The new settlers developed plans and mapped out the site. Several people who were evacuated from the original communities of Homesh and Sa-Nur are among them. At the request of the coalition chairman, the settlers are now leaving the place, but have promised that a settlement will be established there.