Rivlin congratulates President-elect Biden

Israeli President tells US president-elect 'there is nothing stronger than the friendship between the American and Israeli people.'

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin spoke today to President-elect of the United States of America Joe Biden and congratulated him on his election

“The United States of America has no stronger ally than the State of Israel, there is nothing stronger than the friendship between the American people and the Israeli people, and the President of the United States of America has no greater friend than the President of the State of Israel, as we have proved over the years,” said the president to the president-elect.

“As a long-standing friend of the State of Israel, you know that our friendship is based on values that are beyond partisan politics and that we have no doubt that, under your leadership, the United States is committed to Israel’s security and success,” added the president.

The president added that he hoped to work with the president-elect to build further bridges and hope across the region as the recently signed Abraham Accords have done. “I was happy to welcome you to Jerusalem as Vice President, and I would be happy to welcome you here when you come to Jerusalem as President,” he said, and asked President-elect Biden to also convey his best wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.