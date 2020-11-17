Gantz: Syria is responsible for bomb found on Golan Heights

Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the discovery of an explosive device on the Syrian border Tuesday, warning that the Syrian government is reponsible for any act of violence against Israel which is conducted from its territory,

"We have long been prepared for the possibility of terrorist attacks in the northern sector. The IDF has the capabilities and the determination to respond severely to any event that occurs, both on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts. A few hours ago, a bomb was discovered in the Golan Heights sector. I want to say clearly - Syria is responsible for what happens in its territory, like this bomb, and for making its territory a front in the context of the smuggling of arms to Hezbollah - we cannot move on to the agenda in this matter," Gantz said.

An IDF force operating on Israel’s northern border uncovered an explosive device Tuesday afternoon adjacent to the border fence near the Syrian frontier.

The bomb was found inside of Israeli territory, in the southern Golan Heights.

After the discovery, a team of IDF sappers were called in to neutralize the explosive device.