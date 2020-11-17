Smotrich: Will lawyers set policy?

National Union leader MK Bezalel Smotrich confronted Defense Minister Adviser for Settlement Affairs Avi Roee Tuesday during a discussion in the Knesset Constitutional Committee on the issue of security components for 'young' communities in Judea and Samaria.

Smotrich wondered why jurists are the ones setting policy on outposts. "The Ministry of Defense has decided that something is right. The army has also decided that it is true. Who are the guys in the Ministry of Justice who need to have it explained to them explained why the security components are necessary? Does every lawyer becomes a security expert and he will decide?"

Roee tried to answer, but Smotrich was furious. "Everyone knows which localities have been established and what they need. This situation where a lawyer has to approve a security seizure is an embarassment for you."