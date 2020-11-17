'Trump's got a right to appeal, but the story's over'

Despite the fact that about two weeks have passed since the U.S. presidential election, the process of counting votes continues and appeals are still being investigated.

Shmuel Rosner, a commentator on US affairs from the Jewish People's Policy Institute, spoke with Erel Segal and Roi Idan on 103FM and expressed his opinion on the situation.

"The situation has been static for quite some time. Joe Biden, by all the parameters we have, has won enough states to be the next President of the United States. On the other hand, in some of these states the process has not yet been finalized because of a recount, appeals to the court have not been completed, and the state secretaries of the various states have not officially announced the end of the process," Rosner said.

He further explained that: "Apparently there is no official announcement yet, it will happen on December 14. The next president has not been officially and formally determined yet, but in practice we all understand that Biden won the election. The only one unwilling to acknowledge that is President Trump. And lawyers who are trying in all sorts of ways to file appeals; meanwhile their success is limited to say the least.

"What has been presented is pretty standard evidence of forgeries and small mistakes of any kind in any election campaign. Rolling the process back through a court would be very complicated. If you have to evaluate realistically, this story is over. Trump has the right to challenge the results in any court until the end, and it's his right to determine whether there indeed were forgeries in the election."

The interview was joined by Maariv newspaper editor Doron Cohen, who expressed his opinion on the Israeli celebrations following Trump's apparent loss in the presidential election: "I have no personal problem with anyone who voted for Biden and I respect that, I have a bit of a problem with the people's analysis of reality, especially here in the Israeli media. In 2020 we need to develop, thought needs to be complex, and we see that thinking becomes black and white. I don't go into Left and Right, I go into rationality, simple reason and common sense."