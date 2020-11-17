Baby dies after suspected abuse by his parents

Four-month-old baby boy who was brought to Ashkelon Hospital dies. Parents suspected of abuse, causing brain damage to the child.

A four-month-old child who was hospitalized after apparently being abused by his parents has died, officials from the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon said Tuesday.

The child had suffered serious injuries, causing irreversible brain damage, doctors said earlier this week.

Last week, the infant’s parents called emergency services to their home in a town near Ashkelon, and a MDA team transported the baby to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, for treatment for a severe head injury and internal injuries that were subsequently discovered after testing.

Hospital staff immediately suspected abuse, and after follow-up testing, they contacted police and welfare authorities. Initially only the father was detained for questioning but after questioning, the mother also attached herself to the incident, and both were placed under arrest.

On Sunday, the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court extended the detention of the baby’s parents by five days, on suspicion they severely abused the child, causing his injuries.