Alec Baldwin: 'Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard'

Actor who portrays US President on "Saturday Night Live" says he's never been "this overjoyed" to lose a job before.

Saturday Night Live actor Alec Baldwin took to Twitter this week to launch yet another attack on one of his favorite targets – US President Donald Trump, whom he portrays on the show.

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” Baldwin wrote. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac,” he added.

This wasn’t the first time Baldwin had compared the Trump administration to Nazi rule; not long ago, he wrote that “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

The 62-year-old Baldwin has often been outspoken in his criticism of the American president. Back in April, he suggested anyone who supported Trump was insanse, writing, “Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt [sic] unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible … If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Following Joe Biden’s apparent victory in the November election, Baldwin, who has been playing Trump since 2016, tweeted, “I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”