Two killed in factory explosion in Ashdod

Two killed and at least two injured following what appears to be a gas explosion.

At least two people were killed in a work accident on Tuesday morning in a metalworking factory in an industrial zone on HaOgen Street in Ashdod, most likely from a gas explosion.

A third person sustained moderate injuries and was evacuated to Ashdod’s Assuta hospital by MDA responders. A fourth person, who sustained milder injuries, made his own way to hospital.

Police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

MDA paramedics Matan Cohen and Michael Erlichman related: “When we arrived at the scene, we found a 35-year-old man who had already been extricated from the rubble. He was fully conscious and had severe leg wounds. We placed him in an ambulance and rushed him to hospital while giving him life-saving treatment. Once he got to hospital, he was sedated for further treatment for injuries that were defined as moderate.

“We found two other people at the scene of the incident, men in their forties, who were unconscious and without a pulse or respiratory function, with grave multi-organ injuries. Unfortunately, we had to declare them dead. Searches through the rubble for additional victims continue.”