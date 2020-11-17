Who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first?

Ministry of Health formulating a plan to prioritize those who most need the coronavirus vaccines when they arrive in Israel.

The vaccines against the coronavirus will arrive in Israel in the coming months, and the Ministry of Health is currently working on an outline for arranging the queue for receiving the vaccine, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

People aged 65 and over and medical staff will be the first to receive the vaccine, according to the report.

Next in line will be chronic patients of all ages and those who suffer from obesity. Before the general population is vaccinated, pregnant women and babies will be vaccinated.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement regarding the vaccines.

“I am certain that you heard the excellent news today from Moderna that it has developed a coronavirus vaccine with 94.5% efficacy,” he said. “Already in June, together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, I approved the signing with Moderna for the supply of vaccines to Israel. I want to assure you that Israel will be among the first countries to receive Moderna's vaccine. You recall that last Friday we also signed with Pfizer for the supply of eight million doses of vaccine for four million citizens. This is two vaccine doses for every citizen.”

“My goal is to bring as many vaccines as possible, from as many countries as possible to as many citizens as possible – as quickly as possible. I reiterate: This will not happen today or tomorrow. It will take more time – not years, but months. Therefore, we are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. I repeat – until the vaccines arrive, and even afterward, we must not slacken or become complacent,” added the Prime Minister.