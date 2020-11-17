World Health Organization Dir. Gen: A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: "A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, related to the latest news on vaccines and emphasized that a vaccine is not enough to end the pandemic.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," Ghebreyesus wrote, "we knew that a vaccine would be essential for bringing the pandemic under control. But it’s important to emphasize that a vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them."

"Initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines will be limited," he explained, "so health workers, older people & other at-risk populations will be prioritized."

The WHO Director General explained that such a move will hopefully reduce the number of deaths & enable health systems to cope, but noted that "the virus will still have a lot room to move".

"A vaccine on its own will not end the COVID-19 pandemic,", he concluded and listed the actions that still need to continue: "Surveillance, testing, isolating & caring for case, tracing & quarantining contacts, engaging communities and encouraging individuals to be careful."