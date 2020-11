Community Security Trust and Union of Jewish Students went out to the streets to find out what people know about anti-Semitism.

The UK-based Community Security Trust (CST) and the Union of Jewish Students went out to the streets to find out what people know about anti-Semitism.

The video was produced in support of Kick It Out’s “Take A Stand” campaign, which encourages people across the football community to take an action or make a pledge, in the fight against discrimination.