Abu Dhabi's national airline, Etihad Airways, was forced to take down a video announcing the launch of a new flight route from Israel to the United Arab Emirates at the end of March.

The company called on its passengers to visit the "Second Temple," which provoked outrage in the Arab and "Palestinian" worlds.

According to a report on the Ynet website, a video published by the company shows a flight attendant showing the main sites in Israel, and saying, "If you dreamed of visiting a place where every corner has a story - let me take you to Tel Aviv."

The flight attendant detailed the beaches of Tel Aviv and recommended that visitors enjoy the sun and visit festivals and private galleries, and watch street art - while in the background image, among other things, "The Second Temple" also appeared.

A Muslim resident of Ramallah uploaded the removed video and wrote: "Etihad Airlines removed a video calling for a visit to Tel Aviv and showed (in Jerusalem) the Temple instead of al-Aqsa, showing the theft of Palestinian food as Israeli. This is a video full of historical errors."

No response has yet been received from the airline.

Last month, Etihad launched a website in Hebrew, as part of the preparations for its entry into the Israeli market. The airline is trying to win the hearts of the many Israelis who are waiting for the signing of an agreement that will allow the exchange of tourists between the countries.

"Fly to Abu Dhabi or stop there on the way to over 50 destinations across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and North America," the website said.