PM avoids calling Joe Biden 'president' when asked about relations with incoming US administration at press conference.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he would be making a call to US president-elect Joe Biden in the near future.

In an apparent slip-of-the-tongue, Netanyahu attempted to avoid referring to Biden as the incoming president.

"I've been told that I will be speaking to the President ... with Joe Biden ... who is going to be appointed as the next president," Netanyahu said during a press conference tonight.